Some landlords in Ghana and elsewhere try to cover the defects on their properties in a bid to sell their houses fast

These defects can be carefully hidden from unsuspecting home buyers or renters who only discover them after it is too late

There are ways that homebuyers and property renters can discover these defects and save themselves from stress and frustration

We tend to trust individuals when it comes to purchasing and selling, but the reality is that hiding potential flaws in real estate is a common worry. Unless a qualified property inspector is hired to conduct a pre-purchase inspection, it's quite simple for concealed issues to go undetected during a house inspection.

A house with a major crack. Photo credit: Arletta Cwalina / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

There are ways by which potential homeowners can save themselves the stress of acquiring properties with faults. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Check Out For A Leaky Roof

If you don't climb the roof yourself, you can only depend on the honesty of the homeowner and real estate agent to reveal defects in the roof. Unfortunately, it's typical for homeowners to perform do-it-yourself repairs on a leaky roof, which only serves to mask the issue rather than remedy it temporarily.

Look Out For Structural Cracks

Common flaws like structural fractures may be easily concealed with paint, cleverly positioned furniture, and some no gaps filler. However, when structural fractures get too large, they might be a severe issue that needs attention.

Structural cracks frequently signal foundation movement. A building inspector can help you estimate the cost of the repairs to support you during negotiations.

Look For Issues With Flooring

Like structural fissures, creaking or uneven flooring is frequently caused by movement or a renovation that hasn’t been performed to standard. Get a construction inspector involved if you notice that the floors of a house don't seem to be in the appropriate place. But, again, safety is equally important as aesthetics and financial considerations.

