Ghana is in its rainy season, where the country usually experiences a heavy downpour of rain for a few months

It is quite unfortunate that during this period, the houses of some people get flooded, and they are left stranded with no help in sight

A flooded house is not the end of the world because they are things people can do to minimize damage to their property and also save their lives

It is devastating to have a flooded house that destroys all of one's property. Flooding can also be life-threatening, but there are a few things people can do to save themselves. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

A man calls for help after his home gets flooded. Photo credit: AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

Stop The Water At The Source

Find the source of the water and shut it off unless the flooding results from a natural disaster. Turning off the main water valve for the house is the simplest technique to cease water flow. Find the valve if you can before it floods so you can quickly identify it in the event of a water emergency.

Turn off the electricity

Turn off any electrical systems in your home when there is a flood. Call an electrician if you can't access the fuse box without wading through the water.

Call for help

The harm has already been done when the house gets flooded. At this point, your primary concern should be the welfare of you and your loved ones. Once you verify that your loved ones are all somewhere safe, call for help from the relevant authorities.

Document everything

The first thing that likely comes to mind when considering what to do if your home floods are cleaning up the mess. Document everything first, though, so you can show your insurance the full amount of the damage. Then, use the camera on your smartphone to capture all angles of the problem.

