Celebrated actor of popular Batman movie, Ben Affleck, has put his Pacific Palisades mansion for sale for $30 million

The property will be the third most expensive home in the region if it sells for the amount that the Batman actor is asking for

The award-winning actor acquired the estate for $19 million in 2018 to be close to his young children

Ben Affleck is no longer interested in the 13,000-square-foot residence he purchased in 2018 for $19 million. It is reported that Ben bought the house to be near the children he had with his estranged partner Jennifer Garner. The $30 million price tag comprises the seven-bedroom estate and a guesthouse which all sit on a half-acre of land.

The house's interior design features a beautiful dining place, an ultramodern kitchen, and an attractive curved staircase that "enhances the entrance." Adjacent to the living room is an eating and lounging area with in-ceiling heaters.

The new homeowner will enjoy the swimming pool with a slide throughout the summer. The family can also prepare meals in the outdoor kitchen when guests are over.

The house overlooks a spacious backyard with a guesthouse and swimming pool surrounded by lawns and plants. The half-acre grounds are hidden from neighbours and golfers by towering ficus trees.

For the past forty years, Ben Affleck has played prominent roles in films like "Dazed and Confused," "Chasing Amy," "The Town," "Gone Girl," and "The Last Duel." Additionally, the 50-year-old has received two Academy Awards: one for best picture in 2012 for "Argo" and one for an original screenplay in 1997 for "Good Will Hunting."

