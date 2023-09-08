Kwadwo Nkansah: Inside Lil Win's Plush Great Minds International School Ahead Of Its 5th Anniversary
- Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has flaunted the plush design of Great Minds International School online
- The businessman is among the famous Ghanaian celebrities who are proud owners of privates in Ghana
- Some social media users have congratulated the comic actor for contributing immensely to education by investing in an international school
Ghanaian actor and founder of Great Minds International School, Lil Win, real name Kwadwo Nkansah, has shared a video of the school.
The wealthy actor thanked all stakeholders as the school authorities prepared for their triumphant 5th-anniversary celebration.
Lil Win shares a video of the beautiful interior of Great Minds International School
Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win couldn't hide his excitement as he proudly gave a tour of his school in a viral video. He shared the video on Instagram with this caption;
Nhyira Nka Adom Nyame anka menso me ne hwan. Great Minds International School Am forever grateful
Watch the video below;
Lil Win and his wife pose with Pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah
The founder and General Overseer of Believers Worship Center, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, posed for an official photoshoot after he visited Great Mind International School.
Some social media users have commented on Lil Win's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Yaquincy stated:
Trusting God is the only best decision one can make.
ny_marcot stated:
Wow ….I tap into your blessings, man
kwadwosika_ stated:
Wwoow ❤️❤️❤️very nice school.
Humbleibrah stated:
Believing in God is the one thing A person can make in life… .. Philadelphia
doraosei93 stated:
God bless you
i_am_nashielle stated:
God is always the Greatest
samuel_antwi_bosiako stated:
You will be great forever
brventures_gh stated:
Great significant impact....well done, boss...
Lil Win Celebrates Second Batch Of Graduates From His School, Shares Adorable Video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lil Win, who shared a touching video congratulating his school's kids who passed the 2023 BECE.
The actor posted a video of Great Minds International School juniors encouraging the grads. The grads have received appreciation from online users, and many have wished them luck in their exams.
Lil Win Grinds Adu Sarfowah At Coa Orange Friday In Cape Coast
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lil Win and Adu Sarfowaa, two well-known Ghanaians in demand following their outstanding performance at the COA Orange Friday street jams.
Actor Lil Win from Kumawood never disappoints with his inventive stagecraft and stylish event attire.
Lil Win, one of Ghana's most well-respected married men, delivered dance movements that met the program's expectations.
