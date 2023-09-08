Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has flaunted the plush design of Great Minds International School online

The businessman is among the famous Ghanaian celebrities who are proud owners of privates in Ghana

Some social media users have congratulated the comic actor for contributing immensely to education by investing in an international school

Ghanaian actor and founder of Great Minds International School, Lil Win, real name Kwadwo Nkansah, has shared a video of the school.

Inside Lil Win's Great Minds International School in Kumasi. Photo credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The wealthy actor thanked all stakeholders as the school authorities prepared for their triumphant 5th-anniversary celebration.

Lil Win shares a video of the beautiful interior of Great Minds International School

Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win couldn't hide his excitement as he proudly gave a tour of his school in a viral video. He shared the video on Instagram with this caption;

Nhyira Nka Adom Nyame anka menso me ne hwan. Great Minds International School Am forever grateful

Watch the video below;

Lil Win and his wife pose with Pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

The founder and General Overseer of Believers Worship Center, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, posed for an official photoshoot after he visited Great Mind International School.

Some social media users have commented on Lil Win's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Yaquincy stated:

Trusting God is the only best decision one can make.

ny_marcot stated:

Wow ….I tap into your blessings, man

kwadwosika_ stated:

Wwoow ❤️❤️❤️very nice school.

Humbleibrah stated:

Believing in God is the one thing A person can make in life… .. Philadelphia

doraosei93 stated:

God bless you

i_am_nashielle stated:

God is always the Greatest

samuel_antwi_bosiako stated:

You will be great forever

brventures_gh stated:

Great significant impact....well done, boss...

Source: YEN.com.gh