Ghanaian celebrities make enough money to afford luxurious homes and properties after being in the spotlight for some years

There are young Ghanaian celebrities who started their craft at a tender age and have been able to buy or build houses before turning 25

Most people can only hope to save enough money during their working years to afford a home when they go into retirement

Ghana's entertainment industry is flourishing, allowing young entertainers to accumulate wealth. This is evident in the houses acquired by some young celebrities in Ghana. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Kuami Eugene (25 years)

Kuami Eugene poses infront of his beautiful house. Photo credit: kuamieugene

Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes on stage as Kuami Eugene, is a highlife and afrobeat musician from Ghana. He is a Lynx Entertainment artist and is well-known for many songs, including "Angela," "Wish Me Well," "Ohemaa," and several others.

The 25-year-old musician took to social media to flaunt his pictures and videos of his mansion. Kuami Eugene posted pictures of himself on Instagram posing in front of his property with his exotic Range Rover parked to the side of the building.

Black Sherif (20 years)

Young Ghanaian singer Black Sherif gained notoriety in May 2021 when he published the tracks "first sermon" and "second sermon," which were immediately popular. Since then, he has continued to captivate audiences across the globe with his most recent album, "Kweku The Traveler."

In a video, the 20-year-old celebrity was seen dancing and flaunting in front of what is believed to be his new property.

Maame Serwaa (21 years)

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa and her house in East Legon. Photo credit: Ghana Celebrities and thenaijafame

21-year-old Maame Serwaa established a reputation for herself in Kumawood as a young, gifted actress. She posted images of her stunning home in East Legon on social media as one of the richest young female actors in the nation.

Maame Serwaa poses in front of her East Legon house. Photo credit: Opera News

