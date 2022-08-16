Modern architecture is rapidly changing, and today's architects and developers are doing their best to keep up with current demands

The CEO of Golden Coast Developers, Mr Neil Oku, has taken up the challenge and has built futuristic homes in Accra, Ghana, that cater to the needs of today's generation

The residential development built by the 37-year-old developer has a unique housing design pattern and is also controlled with smart technology

Mr Neil Oku is a 37-year-old real estate developer who has built a residential gated community in one of Ghana's most sought-after neighbourhoods, Cantonments. The property sits on 350 square meters of land. All the houses are two-storey with four bedrooms with a penthouse on the top floor.

Mr Oku (left) explains the idea behind his residential development to the interviewer. Photo credit: Steve Ndukwu

In an interview on YouTube with Steven Ndukwu, Mr Neil Oku said that the ideal people he had in mind who would occupy the homes that he builds are business people who are well integrated into the community.

Watch a video of the interview below.

The idea was to have businesspeople easily move around and interact with the many businesses within the enclave while having the freedom to enjoy themselves without travelling long distances.

The futuristic residential development. Photo credit: Steve Ndukwu

All the houses in the gated communities are smart homes, which means the house is automated and powered by voice activations, among others. Each property is going for $750,000.

An up-close view of the smart house. Photo credit: Steve Ndukwu

The developer describes his properties with the term "Afromodish". He says it means taking the modern approach to African living. Many netizens praised the developer for his brilliant work. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Alidor davi said:

I am very proud of this young man of only 37 years old, it is the youth that we need everywhere in Africa!

Raph Raph stated:

This is really nice. As income and prosperity level increases across Africa's major cities, older houses will gradually give way to this sort of development.

David Ajakaye added:

Phenomenal attention to details and stunning architectural designs by the real estate company. Awesome to see!

