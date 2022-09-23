Wealthy American celebrity Kim Kardashian has bought a 3.12-acre property in Malibu for $70.4 million

Kim Kardashian bought the property from fellow celebrity Cindy Crawford who is a model and actress

The house overlooks the Pacific Ocean and boasts impressive amenities such as a tennis court, fireplace, fire pit, and spa area

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

American TV personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has added a new property to her vast collection. The celebrity purchased Cindy Crawford's Malibu home for a whopping $70.4 million in a deal that was closed in an off-market transaction last week. The 7,450 square-foot Malibu property is situated in the exclusive Encinal Bluffs area of Malibu.

Kim Kardashian's new Malibu home. Photo credit: Adrian Anz

Source: UGC

The property is a two-storey building that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. It has impressive facilities such as a tennis court, cabana beside the pool, fireplace, fire pit, and spa area. The four-bedroom house also has five bedrooms and large sliding glass doors that offer a breathtaking view of the outside.

The home has a poolside. Photo credit: Adrian Anz

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The enormous main bedroom features two spa-like baths, a walk-in closet where the entrepreneur can display her expensive clothing and limited-edition bags, and its fireplace and sitting space. The property also has a gym facility where Kim Kardashian will be exercising.

The property overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Photo credit: Adrian Anz

Source: UGC

The $70.4 million home was the most expensive property sold in Malibu this year and the fourth priciest in all of California. In addition, Kim Kardashian will now become neighbours with other celebrities like Lady Gaga, Cher and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The living room. Photo credit: Adrian Anz

Source: UGC

Donald Trump Bought a Mansion for $5 Million In Palm Beach With 128-rooms and Turned it into a Club.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Donald Trump transformed his new Palm Beach mansion into a private club.

Donald Trump, a former president of the United States of America, was wealthy before he was elected. In 1985, he spent $5 million on a property in Palm Beach, Florida, which he later converted into a nightclub. The house was constructed in 1927 and is situated on 20 acres. Additionally, it features 128 rooms with gold-plated sinks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh