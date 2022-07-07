Former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was a billionaire long before he became president

He bought a $5 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1985 and turned it into a nightclub after 10 years

The property was built in 1927 and sits on 20 acres of land. It also comes with 128 rooms and has gold-plated sinks

Donald Trump is known for not holding back. In 1985, he bought a 128-room property for $5 million, which will be almost $14 million today. The house is called Mar-a-Lago and was built in 1927 by America's then richest woman, Marjorie Merriweather Post, who donated the house to the American government in 1973 as a "Winter Whitehouse."

The mansion, which had been designated a National Historic Landmark, was given back to the Post Foundation in 1981 because of its high yearly maintenance cost of $1 million. The mansion sits on 20 acres of land and is situated by the Atlantic ocean on one side.

City Journal reports that, during a trip through Palm Beach, a taxi driver is claimed to have first told Trump about the property, and Trump immediately decided he had to have it.

The Post Foundation rejected Donald Trump's first bid of $28 million for the property. He persevered nevertheless, and the market fell. Trump ultimately acquired the property in 1985 for the comparatively low sum of $5 million.

The mansion comprised 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and five tennis courts.

Ten years after acquiring the home, the former US president transformed the place into a private, memebers-only club whose monthly dues are estimated to be approximately $200,000. He also invested $100,000 on four sinks with gold plating.

