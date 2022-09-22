Beyoncé and Jay Z are a celebrity couple who own several mansions across the United States of America

They were forced to take their New Orleans mansion off the market after it caught fire in 2021, which left the property in a bad state

Beyoncé and Jay Z bought the house in 2015 but later put it on the market for a whopping $4.45 million

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The New Orleans residence said to be owned by Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z has been pulled off the market nearly a year after it was listed for $4.45 million. It is rumoured that the celebrity couple bought the property in 2015 but have had to pull it off the market. Additionally, photos have emerged that showed how a fire gutted the house whiles it was still on the market.

Jay Z and Beyonce. Photo credit: Mariel Loveland

Source: UGC

The opulent home appears empty in recent photos and shows a chain link fence surrounding it with numerous bags of waste piled up at the curb. Also, one of the windows looks to be damaged, which is a clear indication of how untouched the house has been.

Jay Z and Beyonce's New Orleans home. Photo credit: splashnews.com

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The house caught fire in July 2021, which led to an arson inquiry by the police. When the fire started at 6:20 p.m. on a Wednesday, a New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman claimed they had gotten a tip of a suspicious individual near the home.

The home was gutted by fire and is currently surrounded by a chain fence. Photo credit: splashnews.om

Source: UGC

According to an eyewitness account, the fire began in the kitchen. Firefighters discovered books inside the oven and a gasoline container inside the home. Twenty-two firefighters arrived when a smoke alarm at the three-story Spanish Baroque building went off, alerting them to the problem. Two hours later, the fire was completely put out.

One of the windows appears to be broken. Photo credit: splashnews.com

Source: UGC

The large home was built in 1927 as the Westminster Presbyterian Church. It measures 15,200 square feet and has six bedrooms and six and a half baths.

Justin Bieber, Hugh Jackman, and Other Celebrities Who Have Sold or are Selling Their Homes Since 2021

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about celebrities who have sold their homes since 2021. Celebs like Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber have the financial muscles to buy as many flamboyant properties as they like.

However, It can be surprising to find that such famous people occasionally list their homes for sale. Nevertheless, it is typical for such notable people to sell their homes to other celebrities, maybe due to the exorbitant price tags placed on such properties.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh