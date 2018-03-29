120+ Sweet love messages for my wife and quotes (with images)

Marriage is beautiful. Whenever you can, take the chance to remind your partner how much you cherish them. If you are a husband looking for sweet love messages for my wife, you should check out this compilation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Romantic words for my wife. Photo: pexels.com, @Lukas, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are a husband and are looking for tips to remind your wife how important she is to you, check out these sweet love messages for my wife. You will be spoilt for choice on the messages and quotes to send her.

Sweet love messages for my wife

Every day is a great day to send a sincere love message to your wife and make her feel unique and special. Dig deep into your heart and find the most inspirational true love words to share with her. Here are some of the best messages to start with.

Lovely messages for my wife

A random love message is perfect for rekindling your relationship with your wife. It lifts her mood and makes her feel special and loved. These are the options to consider if you are looking to send a lovely message to your wife:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

You have filled my life with happiness and love. You mean a lot to me. The more years go by, the more I learn new things to love about you. You are the most amazing woman to me. Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to look at someone and smile for no reason. I love you, my wife! Flowers need sunshine; violets need dew; all angels in heaven know I need you. Years may fly, tears may dry, but my love for you will never die. Each time I look at you, I smile to myself and think, "I certainly could not have done better". You are perfect, and I love you, honey. I will forever be thankful to God for gifting me with you. You are not just my wife; you are my best friend. I know I can always count on you. I love you so much. Thank you for standing up for me and supporting me, even when the whole world is against me. Even after all these years, I can proudly say, "my darling wife, you are my hero". I love you. You are my most precious gift from God. I love you. The most important decision I ever took in life is getting married to you because you are the best person on earth. I love you, my wife. You are one in a million, baby. Nobody can believe that I love you the way I do because it is hard to imagine that a love like ours can exist. I am honoured to share my life with you forever. The impact of your love is undeniable. It has made me realize how much I adore you. My life with you has transformed my dreams into realities. When it is cold, your love keeps my heart warm, and when it is hot, your love melts my soul and keeps me secure. I cannot help but love you forever. There is an ocean in your eyes, and I can see myself inside of it. It is impossible to measure the depths of the love that I feel for you. I do not know how long my life will be, but I know that every second will be worth a lifetime because it will be spent with you. I am grateful you are thoughtful, I am grateful you are understanding, I am grateful you are so much fun to be around, but most of all, I am grateful you are my wife. I love you! You are my heaven on earth. I cannot wait to explore life with you. I have received many gifts in my life, but none can be compared to you! I love you! Sometimes God is too generous, and sometimes people are just lucky. For me, both are true! Being able to love you is the most incredible honour of all. I love you in every moment in my life, and I do not ever want to let you go!

Hot romantic text messages for my wife in 2022

Hot romantic text messages for my wife in 2022. Photo: pexels.com, @Asad Photo Maldives, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sharing emotional love messages for wife feels like reciting your wedding vows all over again. These are the messages you could share on special occasions.

You make me laugh, wipe my tears, hug me tight, and keep me strong no matter what. You are a promise that I will have a friend forever. If my life were a ship, you would be the anchor that holds me in place and the sails which take me on a beautiful journey. I love you. It does not matter who the boss of the house is, as long as we end the day with a romantic kiss. I love you. My life’s most significant security is not just in loving you but in knowing that you will always be there to love me back no matter what. Amidst the suffocation caused by life’s problems, your love comes as a breath of fresh air. I love you, my dear. You are the only person I can be myself with because you love me for what I am and not what I can be. Our love sings with passion and sensation, and our marriage hinges on care and affection. I love you. We are like Tom and Jerry. Though we are teasing and fighting most of the time, we cannot live without each other. I do not need a perfect one. I need someone who can make me feel that I am the only one for them. Thank you for allowing me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you. I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of the world alone. My permanent relationship status is taken forever by the most beautiful woman in this universe. You make my heart melt and fill it with love. When you gaze at me, I get addicted to you! I love you so much, my dear wife! You fill all the emptiness in my heart. I am so thankful to have you in my life. I love you very much! You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, just by the touch of your love. With you, I can be my silliest, best and never worry about being judged because you are my better half in the truest sense. I love you! You are a special gift from the heavens. Your smile warms my heart, and your presence makes me whole. I love you today and forever! Time is my biggest enemy because one life is too short to love you. I am not a doctor, but one thing I know is that the only one-way street into your heart starts from mine. I am a human being, so I cannot make fake promises, never to get angry. But I can make a promise that even when I am angry, I will care for you endlessly. I love you.

Sweet love message for my wife

Sweet love message for my wife. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here are some sweet love messages to send to your wife:

I have a crush on your mind, I fell for your personality, and your looks are just a big bonus. I will allow you to appear in my dreams every night if I can be yours. I do not want to close my eyes. I do not want to fall asleep because I would miss you, babe, and I do not want to miss anything. Thank you, my love, for always making me feel like the most precious man in your world. If I had to choose between breathing and loving you, I would use my last breath to tell you I love you. For it was not into my ear you whispered but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul. No matter where I go, I always know my way back to you. You are my compass star. One day, I caught myself smiling without any reason, then I realized I was thinking of you. Even though many years have passed by, I still feel so loved by you. I am not perfect; you are not perfect either. But two people can be perfect together, perfect for each other.

Deep love messages for your wife in 2022

Deep love messages for your wife in 2022. Photo: pexels.com, @Designecologist, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is it your wife's birthday or your anniversary? If so, a poem or deep love message would be perfect to remind her what she means to you. Here are some creative but deep love messages for my wife.

Like a flying bird, you came into my life. Your love was the strength that let me take the plunge. I did not think that I would ever be this way, but you have changed everything for me. As long as there is me, your heart will be the best it can ever be. To keep your heart unbroken is a promise I am willing to keep. I love you. Every time I see a smile on your face, every time I get up by your side, I get happy. It is impossible not to sleep with you. I want to be with you until we are old men, and although we will no longer be the same, I know that I will love you very much. You are my better half in the truest sense. With you, I can be me and can never be judged. Thank you for being in my life, dear wifey. The emptiness in my life vanished when you entered my life. Thank you for removing the void. I love you! I am not sure how long I will live, but I know that every single second will be worth a lifetime because it will be spent with you. I love you. Love from the deepest ocean of my heart will fall short when I want to say how much I adore you, my beautiful wife. Just be with me forever and ever. I am having one of those days that make me realize how lost I would be without you. I do not say it enough, but I want you to know that I love you. Thinking about you reminds me of how lucky I am to have you in my life. What does a man need to be happy? He needs a woman who will light his heart and beautify his life. I am one happy man. I am a gifted person to have you as my gifted wife. I thought about you today, and it made me smile. I know I will see you tonight at home, but I cannot help missing you the entire day. You gave me everything I wanted. You taught me everything I needed to know. You helped me with everything when I was down. What more can I ask for? I wish there were nothing else in the world to do except to lose myself in your eyes. I would do that for the rest of my lifetime. I love you.

Love SMS for my wife to make her happy

Love SMS for my wife to make her happy. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The best thing about sharing words of passion and affirmation with your spouse is how they make the receiver smile with admiration. Appreciate your wife every day, and she will love you back the way you desire to be loved. Sharing love SMS is an effortless way of doing so.

Sweetheart, you are blended with each drop of my blood. So there is no any way to separate you from me. I tried to find an analogy for you, but I failed because you are so unique that nothing in this world is perfect enough to compare with you. I love you, my princess. Whenever you look into my eyes, you will see nothing but just affinities for you. Dearest, so many days of my life have been passed alone. I wish you had come earlier. I was not prepared for how you would fill my life with so much love. Darling, look at the sky. Can you see that my dreams regarding you are twinkling like stars there? Whenever I look at you and see your smiling face, I lose myself in you! You make me want to swim in the sea of your love. Let us walk through the street of love holding each other’s hands and lose ourselves far away! My cloudy mind wants you on this rainy day. The world looks more colourful to me after getting you in my life! Your love is so mattering to me that nothing can tie me down whenever you call me! People love to see the moon and stars in the sky, but my eyes long to see your smiling face! Your love calls me in day and night, and I cannot avoid it! You are in my songs and melodies; always stay similarly in my heart. You are in my chest in the light, darkness, joys and sorrows. I love you, my dear, and I have gifted you my heart to prove my feelings for you! Dearie, I will decorate you with the ornament of my love, and you will look more beautiful. You have made my dreams come true by bringing invaluable love to my life! Thank you for being the companion of happiness and sorrows.

Quotes for the wife

How can I impress my wife with words? Composing a love message is not everyone's forte. So, every once in a while, consider expressing your feelings through someone else's lenses. Quotes could come in handy while doing so.

Heart touching love quotes for wife

Deep love messages for a wife. Photo: pexels.com, @Jasmine Carter, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your wife's primary love language is words of affirmation, a random quote about love is the medicine she needs on a bad day. The best part is you do not need to struggle to compose the quotes. Here are some creative quotes you could use.

Love looks not with the eyes but with the mind and therefore is winged cupid painted blind. ― William Shakespeare Love is the strongest force the world possesses, yet it is the humblest imaginable. ― Mahatma Gandhi Love is like the wind, you cannot see it, but you can feel it. ― Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. ― George Sand Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours. ― Ludvig Van Beethoven Love is neither owed nor earned. It either is, or it is not. I gave you the world. But you wanted the stars. ― Beau Taplin Where there is great love, there are always miracles. ― W Sibert Cather You were made perfectly to be loved, and surely I have loved you in the idea of you my whole life long. ― Elizabeth Barrett Browning I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone. ― J.R.R. Tolkien My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me. ― Winston Churchill

Deep love quotes for wife

If you are in the mood to deeply profess your love for your better half, here are the beautiful wife quotes you could consider.

Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star. ― E.E. Cummings Love does not just sit there, like a stone; it has to be made, like bread, remade all the time, made new. ― Ursula K. Le Guin, The Lathe of Heaven You had me at hello. ― Jerry Maguire I love you, and that is the beginning and end of everything. ― F. Scott Fitzgerald Grow old with me! The best is yet to be. ― Robert Browning True love stories never have endings. ― Richard Bach In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you. ― Virginia Woolf, Selected Diaries Maybe I do not know that much, but I know this much is true, I was blessed because I was loved by you. – Celine Dion You would think that a rock star being married to a supermodel would be one of the greatest things in the world. It is. – David Bowie Truly, a good wife is the most precious treasure a man can find. – Proverbs 31:10

Beautiful love quotes for wife

Emotional love messages for your wife. Photo: pexels.com, @Asad Photo Maldives, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What do you talk about on date nights? How about you tell your wife a beautiful love quote? Here are some romantic words for my wife you could consider:

My love is selfish. I cannot breathe without you. ― John Keats, Love Letter to Fanny Brawne You do not marry someone you can live with; you marry the person who you cannot live without.― Aleatha Romig Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you. ― Loretta Young The taste of love is sweet when hearts like ours meet.― Johnny Cash What I love most about my home is who I share it with. ― Tad Carpenter A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. ― Mignon McLaughlin Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite. ― Unknown Author You know you are in love when you cannot fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. ― Dr Seuss No man succeeds without a good woman behind him. Wife or mother, if it is both, he is twice blessed indeed. ― Godfrey Winn Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife. ― Franz Schubert What does it mean to love someone with all your heart? It means to love with all your emotional feelings and with all your devotion. Surely when you love your wife with all your heart, you cannot demean her, criticize her, find fault with her, or abuse her by words, sullen behaviour, or actions. ― Ezra Taft Benson I have learned that only two things are necessary to keep one's wife happy. First, let her think she has her way. And second, let her have it. ― Lyndon B. Johnson There is nothing nobler or more admirable than when two people who see eye to eye keep house as man and wife, confounding their enemies and delighting their friends. ― Homer My wife has brought great beauty into my life. And my daughter has brought me nothing but joy. ― Christopher Meloni

These sweet messages for my wife do more than spice things up in your marriage. She will definitely appreciate them.

READ ALSO: 150+ Sad messages: ideas to express your deepest feelings in 2022

No one is devoid of emotions. If you are dealing with sadness, expressing yourself through sad messages is a way of decompressing and letting the pain out. Yen.com.gh published 150+ sad messages to express your deepest feelings in 2022. You should check them out.

People handle emotions differently. If you are the kind to share hints of where you are emotionally, these sad messages are perfect for doing so.

Source: YEN.com.gh