A building project that was still underway in Koforidua crashed on at least two construction workers, injuring them

The roofing collapsed on the employees as they were working on the structure, after which they were hospitalised at the Eastern Regional Hospital

Witnesses of the sad incident said they heard a loud noise at the scene following a little wind which caused the roof to collapse

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, residents of Koforidua were rattled by the sad news of a collapsed building project which injured at least two people. The construction project was a redevelopment of Jackson Park, about a six-acre park. Jackson park, formerly utilised as a football field, now hosts events and social meetings and is regarded as the hub of all social gatherings in Koforidua.

The roof of the Jackson Park project caved in. Photo credit: Starr FM

Source: UGC

According to the witnesses' account, the sad event occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. They said the roofing collapsed on the employees as they worked on the structure. They further explained that they heard a loud crash at the scene following a little wind and then witnessed the roof collapse. The injured persons were hospitalised at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The ruins of the Jackson Park project after the collapse. Photo credit: Citi News Room

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Koforidua Jackson Park renovation project is being sponsored under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support program (GSCSP) for approximately eight million cedis (GH₵8,000,000). The contract for the renovation project was given to Soman Consult Limited in 2021.

The Jackson Park redevelopment project is being constructed on 15,000 km of land. The project includes a parking lot, basketball courts, VIP areas, stores, a small theatre, a restaurant, and a bar, among other things.

Buildings Like Achimota Melcom And Others That Collapsed In Ghana, Which Made Major News Headlines

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about some buildings in Ghana whose collapse generated a lot of noise in Ghana. Some collapsed structures in Ghana have contributed to national catastrophes that have killed dozens of people and injured many more.

Because the authorities lacked the necessary tools to control the situation and quickly rescue the trapped people, the collapse resulted in many fatalities. Some structures fall because they don't adhere to accepted criteria, which would guarantee that they can endure severe weather.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh