The Dansoman district of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has started a project that will help solve Ghana's housing crisis

The Church has made five acres of land available for the construction of affordable houses, which should be completed within two years

The Presbyterian Church teamed up with a real estate developer to deliver the project, which will comprise 15 units of three-bedroom houses and 16 two-bedroom housing units

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many have applauded the Dansoman district of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for its audacious move of helping to solve Ghana's housing deficit which stands at 2 million units. It would build 16 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom homes in Abehenease in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region in partnership with a real estate company called OMRI Projekt Ltd.

The Presbyterian Church plans to build houses to solve Ghana's housing deficit. Photo credit: Michael Tagoe

Source: Getty Images

The plan for constructing the 31 housing units was revealed by Reverend Tetteh Suomi Akunor, the Dansoman District Minister, on Monday, October 10, 2022, at a ceremony. The project is anticipated to be finished within 24 months. In addition, it would have a mall and a recreation area.

Although the Church was a nonprofit organization with a primary duty to win souls for Christ, the Minister claimed that it also had a social obligation to positively influence society via charitable endeavours.

Clerics of the Presby Church unveil plans to build affordable houses in Ghana. Photo credit: Ghana News Agency

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After the event, Rev. Akunor spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and stated:

As a Church, we have realized that there is a housing shortage in Ghana, and we also have a part to play in alleviating it by giving the land for the project. The Church is not there for business, and churches should be attentive to their neighborhoods and take action to serve their communities. We need to think outside the box.

The Reverend Minister revealed that when the homes are finished, the Dansoman District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and OMRI Projekt Ltd. will own them jointly.

The government of Ghana Is Building Housing Project For Ghana Police Service At Kwabenya

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the government of Ghana is building a housing project in Kwabenya for the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Meteorological Service and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA). The housing projects are part of the government of Ghana's intensified attempts to address the housing shortage in the nation.

The housing project consists of 504 dwellings, a clinic, a school building, a police station, a fuel depot, a police barracks, a maintenance facility for the police, and a garage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh