Some buildings in Ghana have caused national disasters in the country, which led to sudden deaths and injuries to scores of people

One of the reasons the collapse led to many deaths is that authorities were not fully equipped to manage the situation and save those trapped on time

Some buildings collapse because they do not meet acceptable standards, which would ensure that they can withstand harsh weather conditions

Ghana has been struck with numerous sad incidents of building collapses which have caused many deaths. Some of the buildings fail as a result of the use of weak building materials; whiles others collapse because of harsh weather conditions. YEN.com.gh mentioned instances when the nation was thrown into turmoil due to collapsed buildings that killed many and hurt others.

Achimota Melcom Building

Achimota Melcom building collapsed and injured many.

In the capital of Ghana, Accra, a multi-storey commercial centre collapsed due to poor construction, killing at least nine people, according to officials. The officials added that a safety check was not performed because the building lacked the required authorization.

The collapse of the shopping centre took 14 lives and caused injuries to 78 people.

Collapsed Church Building

The church building collapsed and killed many in Akyem Batabi. Photo credit: Pulse Ghana

In the Eastern Region community of Akyem Batabi, a three-story structure still under construction collapsed on the church congregation that was having a service in the building. The crash killed at least 22 people, including a newborn.

Collapsed Building in Cantonments

A building falls apart in Cantonments which kills three people. Photo credit: Pulse Ghana

In 2015, three individuals were killed, and 18 people were hurt when a three-storey building under construction at Cantonments in Accra collapsed. Some of the injured were Togolese. Among the deceased was the owner of the building, who was identified as Dr Prosper Adabla.

It was reported that the cause of the collapse was a weak pillar.

