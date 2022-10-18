Every landlord is looking for a good tenant who can take up their apartment within the shortest possible time

However, landlords should beware of potential red flags based on some questions tenants ask, which could be an indication that they may cause problems

Looking out for such questions can save property owners from a lot of trouble at the hands of stubborn tenants

Screening tenants is a surefire way of determining good or bad tenants. It can be done by observing some questions that potential tenants ask, indicating whether they will be a bad case or not. YEN.com.gh mentions some questions that landlords should look out for.

How Late Can I Pay My Rent?

In essence, when potential tenants ask this question, they wonder how long they have to pay their rent before late fines start to apply, which also shows that they may have a history of paying their rent past the due date or may have difficulty paying their rent promptly. Landlords need to probe more into why tenants are asking that question.

How Many Can People Live Here?

When tenants ask this question, it implies that if the application is accepted as a tenant, there will probably be many people that will join them in the apartment. Be careful to review your guidelines regarding maximum occupancy and any restrictions on the number of guests (including how long they can stay).

Do the Neighbors Complain About Noise?

There is a significant probability that tenants who ask this question have experienced this in the past if they are inquiring about neighbours who have complained about the noise. Also, such tenants might not have gotten along with their previous neighbours, or the potential renter might have been the source of issues that led to legitimate complaints from their neighbours. In any case, it can be a sign of future disputes.

Are You a Professional Property Manager or the Landlord?

The potential tenant could be truly interested to know or want to find out what they can get away with. Small landlords are frequently seen as friendlier and less severe than property managers, which some renters take advantage of.

