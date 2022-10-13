For many people, their first life ambition is to move out of their parent's homes for the first time to experience freedom, peace, and no one directing their actions

Nevertheless, renting an apartment for the first time is no mean task. It should be done with meticulous planning

There are several factors that people have to consider before taking the giant leap of faith of moving out of their parents' houses

A common concern for many is how much money they must save before moving out and enjoying freedom. However, if you leave home before you can support yourself, you might not have what it takes to be financially successful and could end up returning. YEN.com.gh highlights what people should know about finances before moving out.

How much do you have now?

Make sure you can afford to live independently before moving out. Make a strategy for your monthly spending by creating a budget. Start by jotting down your monthly income and expenses. Include any additional costs you could accrue when you move out. These should consist of expenses like rent, food and transportation.

Paying For Rent

Let's delve deeper into the matter of paying rent. Rent shouldn't account for more than a third of your monthly take-home pay. That should be the maximum. After determining your budget, research the typical monthly rent in the city or neighbourhood where you want to live. You'll be able to see which areas you can afford to reside in and how much you can anticipate paying as a result.

Furnishing The Apartment

Before settling in the new apartment, you must buy provisions such as toilet paper, tissues, laundry soap, lightbulbs, a bed, and other essentials. Also, don't count on ordering food every evening. You'll need to prepare your meals and acquire pots and pans to reduce costs. Make plans to buy basic kitchen necessities like flour, sugar, baking soda, vegetable oil, seasonings, ketchup, mustard and bread. Thus, be ready to spend more than GH₵ 1000 on furnishing your new house.

