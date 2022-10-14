There are times when it can be difficult for tenants to make their rent payments on time, which can be frustrating for landlords

Some unforeseen circumstances may prevent tenants from paying rent on time, which landlords would have to bear with them

There are some steps that landlords can take to ensure that the issue of rent payments is resolved amicably to the satisfaction of both parties

Ghana has a housing deficit of about 2 million units. So, tenants and landlords must cope with one another's financial issues as we all attempt to navigate the country's shaky rental sector. If a renter cannot pay their rent on time, the first inclination of landlords may be to threaten eviction, but that is not the best course of action. YEN.com.gh mentions what landlords can do below.

If Tenants Can't Meet Up With Regular Rent Payment

It's wise to look at your tenant's prior conduct before you react strongly to them not paying the rent on time. If this phenomenon is relatively new, something could be going on. Perhaps they experienced financial difficulty because they lost their job or had an emergency. Thus, it's crucial to maintain some composure during the entire situation, at least in the beginning.

Offer a Grace Period

Before contacting the renter about the overdue rent, review your rental agreement. Find out if you've specified a grace period and any late fines in the agreement. To accommodate your renters' financial demands, rental agreements sometimes contain three to five days grace periods. When the grace period has passed, it's also usual practice to add late fines.

Reach Out With a Reminder

After reviewing your rental agreement, you can contact your tenant to remind them that rent is due. You can tell them whether there is a grace period or late fee for going beyond it.

This will serve as an official warning. You are not obligated to do this before issuing a quit notice, but doing so is advised. It demonstrates your grasp of renters' rights and offers the tenant a chance to inform you if a more pressing issue is present.

Notice to Pay or Quit

There comes a time when you must give your renter an official quit notice after making all of these attempts to let them catch up on their rent. In actuality, posting a notice to pay or vacate is the first step in the eviction procedure. According to Rent Control Ghana, the quit notice should be given 30 days in advance.

It indicates that your renter has been given a formal deadline of 30 days to pay all past-due rent and any associated costs. If they don't, you can start the eviction process by filing eviction papers with the court.

