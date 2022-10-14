Owen Vanessa Elliot: Interesting facts about Cass Elliot's daughter

Owen Vanessa Elliot is famous for her successful career and her celebrity parents. She is the daughter of well-known singer Cass Elliot, who was a part of The Mamas & the Papas, a legendary folk-rock group from the 1960s. Even though she lost her mum at an early age, Vanessa has devoted her life to making sure her mum's life and musical legacy are remembered to date.

Owen Elliot-Kugell attends the star ceremony for "Mama" Cass Elliott honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Owen Vanessa Elliot is a famous American singer and actress. She is widely recognized for her successful music career. In television, she is known for The Fabulous Allan Carr in 2017 and Revealed with Jules Asner in 2001.

Owen Vanessa Elliot’s profile summary

Full name Owen Vanessa Elliot Gender Female Date of birth 26 April 1967 Age 57 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Northampton, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8'' (172 cm) Weight 159 lbs (72 kgs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Ellen Naomi Cohen Father Charles Wayne Day Relationship status Married Partner Jack Kugell Children Two (Zoe and Noah) Profession American singer and TV personality Net worth $1.3 million

Who is Owen Vanessa Elliot?

Vanessa is a celebrity kid thanks to her famously recognised father and mother. She is the daughter of Charles Wayne Day (father) and Cass Elliot (mother). Her mother, Ellen Naomi Cohen, commonly known as Cass Elliot or Mama Cass, was a renowned American singer and actress.

Cass Elliot was famous as a member of The Mamas and the Papas singing group. Later, she embarked on a solo career, releasing five albums and numerous single hits. In 1998, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for her work with the famous The Mamas and the Papas singing group.

Cass, Owen's mother, did not want to reveal who her daughter's father was to the public. Therefore, at the time of her death, she had not shared any details about Vanessa's father. However, when Vanessa was a little older, she got to know and learn more about her father.

Who was Cass Elliot in love with?

Cass Elliot was married twice. Her first marriage in 1963 was to James Hendricks, her fellow member in the Big 3 and the Mugwumps. Their marriage was annulled in 1968.

In 1971, Elliot married Donald von Wiedenman, a journalist who was also the heir to a Bavarian barony. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce after only a few months.

How old was Owen Vanessa Elliot when her mother died?

Vanessa was still a very young girl when her mother passed away. She passed away on 29th July 1974.

How old was Cass Elliot when she died?

The talented American singer died at the age of 32 years in London, England. She was buried at the Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The singer died in her sleep at the London flat where she was residing. After an autopsy was conducted, it was revealed that she had died of heart failure. Cass Elliot's death scene was in Flat 12, 9 Curzon Place, Shepherd Market, Mayfair, London. Harry Nilsson was the owner of that place.

Top 5 facts about Owen Vanessa Elliot. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Who is the father of Owen Vanessa Elliot?

Her father was Charles Wayne Day. He was an American guitarist and baritone bluesman from the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, USA. Charles was born on 5th August 1942 and passed away on 10th March 2008 at 65.

He is famous for several of his highly acclaimed solo releases, including:

We, Gotta, Get Outta this Place

Memphis Tennessee

She Was Not My Kind

Poor Stagger Lee

Rain Silver Dollar

Pony Tail Partner

How old is Owen Vanessa Elliot today?

Owen Elliot is 57 years old as of 2024. She was born on 26th April 1967 in Northampton, Massachusetts, United States of America. She was the only child of her parents. Thus, she didn't have any siblings.

What does Owen Vanessa Elliot do for a living?

Owen has followed in her mother’s footsteps by joining the music sector. As a singer, she has performed as part of The Mamas and the Papas alongside Carnie Wilson (her friend) and Chynna (Phillips' daughter). They contributed to the album, Dedicated.

In addition, she recreated The Mamas and The Papa's music for the sake of the original members' children and grandchildren. She collaborated with the renowned RCA on remastering her mother's Don't Call Me Mama Anymore album.

Who is Owen Vanessa Elliot's husband?

Owen is married to the love of his life and long-term partner, Jack Kugell, a versatile producer and writer. His work revolves around R&B, pop, country music, film, and television shows. He has also worked with different artists from all over the world.

Over the years, he has continued to consistently write great songs, thus putting a stamp on how a great artist he is. He is also committed to fighting for the rights of different creators serving as a member of Songwriter of North America (SONA).

Who are Owen Vanessa Elliot's children?

Asides from being a dedicated wife, Vanessa Elliot is a mother of two. The talented singer and her husband have been blessed with a daughter, Zoe and a son, Noah.

From (L-R) Mama Cass Elliot's daughter Owen Elliot-Kugell, musical icon Michelle Phillips and John Phillips' son Jeffrey Phillips pose at the Anaheim Convention Center. Photo: David Livingston

What happened to Cass Elliot's daughter?

Own continues to keep her mother's legacy through her music career. She announced that she will publish a memoir entitled My Mama, Cass which will be publish in May 2024 from Hachette Books. She stated:

I’ve wanted to tell her story for a really, really long time, and I didn’t know how to do it. I’m still not really confident about it because it’s so new to me.

In her book, she thoroughly explains her mother's upbringing and influential role in the counterculture movement of the 1960s.

Additionally, she also addresses some of the rumours surrounding Elliot's life, including the infamous rumour that Elliot died by choking on a ham sandwich. She expresses that writing the book offered her fresh perspectives on her mother.

What I discovered writing this book is that my mother was a woman far ahead of her time. She was a trailblazer, a successful woman in a male-dominated business. An iconic artist, she was the most loyal of friends, of which she had many. Most importantly, she was a single mother who just wanted someone of her very own. That was me.

Fast facts about Owen Vanessa Elliot

Her mother, Cass, struggled with her weight and self-esteem.

She has toured with Beach Boys member Al Jardine.

She was raised by her aunt, Leah Kunkel.

She was at her grandmother's when her mum was found dead in London.

Michelle Philips helped her find her father.

She helped get her mother a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

FAQs

Who is Owen Vanessa Elliot? She is an American singer and TV personality. She is famous for being the daughter of the talented late musician Cass Elliot. What does Owen Vanessa Elliot do for a living? Vanessa is a singer like her late mother. Who was the father of Cass Elliot's baby? Her biological father of her daughter was Charles Wayne Day. He was an American guitarist and baritone bluesman from the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, USA. How old is Owen Vanessa Elliot? She is 57 years old as of 2024. Owen Elliot was born on 26th April 1967 in Northampton, Massachusetts, United States of America. Does Owen Vanessa Elliot sing? Yes, she does. Vanessa has followed in her mother's footsteps into becoming a singer. How much is Owen Vanessa Elliot's net worth? According to Fashionuer, she has an estimated net worth of $1.3 million. She has made this sum from her career in music and television. Where is Owen Vanessa Elliot now? Vanessa lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband and children.

Owen Vanessa Elliot is not a new name in the entertainment industry. She is a talented and well-established American singer and actress. She is famous for being the daughter of the late American singer Cass Elliot. Vanessa is a married woman and a loving mother of two, a daughter and a son.

