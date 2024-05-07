Highlife legend Daddy Lumba stormed the UK with Samini and Kofi Nti for a thrilling showdown in London on May 6

Daddy Lumba called Shatta Wale on stage to share the glorious moment with his archival Samini

A video of their time on stage shared online excited scores of fans who hailed Daddy Lumba for his efforts in uniting the artistes

Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Samini have had a long-existing feud, causing them to record diss songs at each other.

Shatta Wale attended Daddy Lumba's concert in the UK, where Samini was billed to perform alongside renowned singer Kofi Nti.

The two arch-rivals reconnected on stage, exciting scores of fans on both divides.

Daddy Lumba hypes Shatta Wale

On April 28, Shatta Wale flew to the UK to support Medikal's bid to fill the O2 Arena's Indigo venue in London.

After the show, the dancehall superstar, together with Medikal, made an appearance at Daddy Lumba's concert, where he met Samini.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba was seen calling out Shatta Wale's name amidst cheers from the audience, requesting his presence on stage.

Shatta Wale enjoyed joyful interaction with Samini on stage and thrilled the audience with a few of his infectious hit songs.

He also thanked Daddy Lumba for his impact on Ghana music. Ten years ago, Shatta Wale named Daddy Lumba his mentor in an online post.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's glorious moment in London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Shatta Wale for his endless support towards his colleagues.

bigquammy said:

I have seen something. The missing link to solve all the brouhaha in Ghana music. The solution is Daddy Lumba. He will put all of them together to work effectively, cordially and harmoniously

djsteviedee wrote:

This guy. tomorrow he’s going live with a different story

pboat.ca noted:

U see Shatta, people should just tolerate him. He is a nice person just when his Adrenalin rise up the other side comes a bit ! Paaaa paaaa paaa ❤️

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo backs Shatta Wale to fill the O2 Arena

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians had begun anticipating the historical moment when a Ghanaian artiste will sell out the enviable 20k capacity O2 Arena.

Ghanaian entertainment analyst Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has backed Shatta Wale as the only artiste to have filled the venue twice for the ambitious challenge of bringing Ghana glory.

