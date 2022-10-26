Netizens are reacting to the sad story of a Ghanaian woman who built a mansion in Kumasi while in the US but never got to live in it till she passed away

The deceased, Patricia Serwaa Akoto, is said to have built the house at Atasamanso in Kumasi but never got to live in it, even for a day

She died in the hospital after being operated on when she complained bitterly of having severe stomach pains

The sad incident of the death of a Ghanaian woman who built a house in Ghana but never got to live in it has rocked the internet. As shared on TikTok, @maaueg explains that Patricia Akoto had bought things from Dubai to furnish the house. So when she arrived in Ghana, she lived in a hotel, waiting for the house to be fully furnished before she moved in.

Woman built a house in Kumasi but never got to live in it for a day. Photo credit: @maaueg

Upon arrival in Kumasi, she started complaining of stomach pains and was operated on at the hospital. Unfortunately, she did not survive the operation.

The huge mansion she built is painted white and has a huge compound. Several netizens expressed shock, surprise and disbelief about the sad incident. Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

ashiefia said:

So sad. You work so hard to have something then you dont get to enjoy it. life is something ooooo.hmmm

Runsec 100 commented:

Witchcraft, Africans stop witchcraft too..it's a shame such destructive things can be called spirituality

Changethnot added:

When you are abroad you overwork yourselves too too much. Make time for yourselves kakra. After all this,, you didn't enjoy

queen_d_official advised:

Let her children put it on rent.

Almighty black man observed:

This is not a house but a whole village

Paulina Owusu opined:

True, she was living in the US

