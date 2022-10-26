A Ghanaian TikToker, @melo_kay_, has shared footage of a magnificent property belonging to a man in Ghana

The TikToker described the man as single yet humble, adding that those with wealth in Ghana are not celebrities

@melo_kay_ showed off the vast compound of the house, which had a statue in it and explained that the property boasts twenty-nine air conditioning units

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to TikToker, @melo_kay_, wealth is silent. The TikToker wowed netizens on the social media platform when he showed an impressive mansion belonging to a Ghanaian, whom he describes as simple and humble.

Mansion of unmarried Ghanaian man. Photo credit: @melo_kay

Source: UGC

The TikToker added that the property owner was single yet wealthy enough to acquire a house with twenty-nine air conditioners and a statue in its vast compound. The TikToker then called on Ghanaians, especially celebrities, to be humble.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Several netizens were impressed by the accomplishments of the humble man and took to the comments section to say a word. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Cat the pluq said:

All of a sudden all the girls are single

Kwasi TV prayed:

May God gives him a humble lady

Akosuah Bonde commented:

Please tell him I’m ready to marry him so we can stay there together

Jackieee added:

People who have don’t make noise

vickylynch38 opined:

Tell am I need husband so am here chaii

lady_sweetie1 commented:

In Ghana here....then please my mum is single

UK-Based Woman Shares Story Of How Squatters Refused To Leave The 5-Bedroom Mansion That She Built In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a UK-based woman lamented when squatters occupied her five-bedroom mansion in Ghana. In an interview, Patience, a UK-based woman who now lives in Ghana, revealed that settlers had lived in her five-bedroom home in Ghana and resisted being removed. According to Patience, she built her home in Ghana while abroad in the UK, allowing settlers to inhabit it while she was away. She needed to enlist the police to compel the intruders to leave the property so that she could finish the construction.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh