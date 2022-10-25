A UK-based woman, Patience, disclosed in an interview that squatters once occupied her five-bedroom house in Ghana and refused to be evicted

Patience added that she built her house in Ghana whiles she was away in the UK, which gave squatters the temerity to occupy her home in her absence

She had to involve the police to get the intruders to forcefully leave the house so she could continue the building process

UK-based Ghanaian woman, Patience, revealed in a YouTube video with "Ghana Bound" how squatters occupied the five-bedroom house she was building in Ghana whiles she was away in the UK. She disclosed that all her efforts to get them out of the house proved futile, so she had to engage the services of the police to throw them out.

Patience explained that she first came to Ghana when the building process had reached the first floor, and the caretaker she put in charge of the house had rented the rooms out to tenants without her knowledge. It made it difficult for her to enter the house and assess the work done on the property.

Patience said the eviction process nearly disrupted the construction progress since she needed to get the squatters out to tile the house and engage in other works around the property. Luckily, the police helped her to evacuate the tenants.

She took her interview host on a virtual property tour, showing the house's various rooms and features.

Watch the interview below.

Many netizens were impressed and took to the comments to say a word. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Chris D said:

Excitement is genuine happy for you and fam, it’s a huge accomplishment and prouda ya. Congrats

kwame olatunji commented:

Wow I am so impressed. I have been building sine 2015, it's not easy but its worth it.

Vimac08 added:

Well done to Patience. Lovely home. Thanks for sharing

