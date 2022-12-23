Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, has made a name for himself in the music industry both in Africa and abroad

However, very few people know that he spearheads several projects other than music that are intended to make the lives of others better

Wizkid's projects vary from real estate holdings to charity projects that are supposed to cushion the less-privileged

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer who has wowed the world with this beautiful music. Aside from his career as a musician, he engages in several developmental projects. YEN.com.gh mentions a few below.

Wizkid set to construct schools across Africa

Wizkid has made public his plans to build schools in every African country from his share of the proceeds from the Starboy, Nike jersey deal. The African pop star announced on September 8, 2018, and called on his numerous fans to assist him in selecting a starting point. However, he later revealed that he would start heavily in Northern Nigeria.

Wizkid Real Estate

Wizkid has a comprehensive real estate portfolio that covers hospitality assets, commercial developments, private residences and agricultural lands. He has real estate investments in Nigeria and America, which are majorly land holdings, diverse commercial buildings and residential housing.

Wizkid's charity foundation in Benin Republic

Wizkid unveiled plans to launch a charity foundation in Benin that will provide relief materials for the poor. The Wizkid Charity Foundation supports many causes, from providing financial aid to those in need to supporting and spreading awareness for human rights and environmental issues.

Wizkid Scholarship Scheme for Girl-Child Education

Girl-child education continues to be an issue in many underdeveloped parts of Africa, as many female students drop out of school. To solve this problem, Wizkid's scholarship scheme for girl-child education has taken many steps in helping and promoting girl-child education. The scholarship aims to increase the education rate among girls by supporting them financially.

Source: YEN.com.gh