TikTok user, @roundinthehoudini, has put to rest the claim that anything in America is better than those found in Ghana

He flaunted a luxurious mansion that looked like a palace on social media and captioned it "when they say American houses are better than Ghanaian houses"

Several netizens shared how impressed they were with the luxurious property and were proud that it was located in Ghana

Ghanaian TikToker, @roundinthehoudini, has made many Ghanaians proud by posting footage of a classy house that can rival the plush mansions of celebrities in America. In the video, he showed off impressive features of the mansion, like the living room with high-end furnishings and expensive marble floors.

GH man flaunts a luxurious mansion in Ghana. Photo credit: @roundinthehoudini

Source: UGC

The TikToker shared the video with a caption that explained that Ghana has a lot to boast about, like impressive mansions that looked like palaces. Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by the house and took time off to share their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

StayBless said:

I’m ready to return to my rightful home

DescendantofYeshua• commented:

For the people saying that "Americans nevrr said that, ya'll literally assume we Africans live in huts and don't have water. Lol

missedcallbby jokingly remarked:

Respectfully, every country has better houses than America

nana_ama_jackson said:

I like the way you carry Ghana on your sleeves. “Ghana to the wiase “

Cummins commented:

Americans live on credit cards. Even the cars they drive, they pay for in a year or two. We are solid than most of y’all

