A Ghanaian TikToker got netizens gushing over the luxurious mansion in Ghana he posted on social media

He flaunted the mansion's many features, such as the swimming pool, modern kitchen, living room, and others

He explained that the plush mansion in Ada was the ultimate get-away home for families looking for a luxurious property to vacation in

Ghanaian TikToker, @elkay.gh, shared footage of a luxurious four-bedroom house in Ada on social media, which excited several netizens. The house sits beside a lake with a boat parked beside it and also boasts impressive features like a swimming pool, living room, pergola, ultramodern kitchen, and many more.

elkay.gh tours a luxurious vacation home in Ada. Photo credit: @elkay.gh

Source: UGC

He added that the opulent house was up for a short-term lease that costs $4000 per night. @elkay.gh explained that the use of the boat was not included in the nightly price of the house but was pocket-friendly.

The TikToker revealed that he could not show all the amazing features of the house in the video because there were occupants then.

Watch the video below.

The features of the property amazed several netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

Louis Wealth advised:

Those who can buy this house ain’t on this app. Let’s try another time

Obaasima Aya said:

wow, very beautiful

April Properties asked:

$4000 a night for the whole house including the boat?

Source: YEN.com.gh