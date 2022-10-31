A Ghanaian TikToker has flaunted a high-end neighbourhood in Kumasi, which got netizens gushing over how gorgeous it looked

The TikToker revealed in the video that the plush residential area was the Hilltop Kwadaso Ohwimase neighbourhood

Several netizens took to the comments to share a word or two about the beautiful, luxurious residential community in Kumasi

A Ghanaian TikToker, @kwabenaohemeng1, has shown that Ghana boasts impressive communities that rival those in America and Europe. He shared a video of a plush residential community in Kumasi that showed many huge mansions belonging to the rich.

Man flaunts beautiful neighbourhood in Kumasi. Photo credit: @kwabenaohemeng1

Source: UGC

In the video, the TikToker was driving by and showing the opulent houses lined up along the road. Many wondered if it was indeed Kumasi and not some highly sought-after place in Europe. Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Adjoa Adepa said:

Kumasi is so beautiful. They just need a little government push, and it will be a great region.

Tik TokerKKO added:

The only thing is; Kumasi don’t show their nice places like Accra guys do!

user192275 commented:

This place, they have a specific building plan and criteria. If you can't afford it, they won't sell the land to you.

gentle_sugar said:

It seems you were exiting; next time, capture past the palace, then Addo Kuffour's house, Akwasi Oppong's house and the former Noble Dream owner's house...take them through

ahmedbabaamadu opined:

The camera man didn't do well at all because this is even not the master's side

