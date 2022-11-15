A TikToker, @liebe2034, took to social media to share how her sister's husband conspired with her sister to sell off her house in Nigeria without her knowledge

She explained in a video that she wanted to sell off her house, so she placed her sister's husband and her sister in charge of the sale

The TikToker added that just a few months ago; her sister called to confess that they had sold the house and kept the money

TikToker, @liebe2034 has gotten netizens riled up by sharing the sad story of how her sister's husband and her sister sold off her house in Nigeria without her knowledge. The TikToker explained that she had placed them in charge of selling her house since she was abroad.

An Abroad-based woman laments how her sister and her husband sold off her house in Nigeria. Photo credit: @liebe2034 and Michael Tagoe

In the video she shared, @liebe2034 explained that her elder sister called her some months ago to confess that she couldn't sleep at night because of the atrocity she had committed with her husband. The sister detailed how they sold off the house for a paltry sum.

The sister confessed that her husband had sold the house in 2020 and asked her to sign the papers on behalf of the abroad-based woman. Several netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts about the unfortunate incident. A few are mentioned below.

miz_lagbaja said:

She confessed to you. Probably, she and her husband are no more on good terms. They planned it together, and since money has entered, the man is misbehaving.

Ikem added:

I don’t trust anybody back home and don’t engage them in my personal business.

Angela Maichibi remarked:

Family is a thing one doesn't get to choose in life. If not, so many people wouldn't choose their own. So sad. It is well ohhh

