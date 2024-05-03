A video of a Ghanaian lady who quit her nursing job to venture into hairdressing has popped up on social media

In a post, which has since gone viral, the lady rejoiced as she opened her own shop

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised her for making that bold decision, while others congratulated her

A Ghanaian woman has sparked emotions online after dropping a video of herself opening her hairdressing salon.

In the video, which was shared on TikTok, the young woman is seen in the company of family and friends who were there to witness the occasion.

Photos of @PrissySena, the hairdresser. Credit: @PrissySena

Source: TikTok

The pretty lady revealed that she quit her nursing job about three years ago to invest in a skill.

According to her, she's experienced immense improvement, although the journey has not been easy.

"It was pretty much a rough start, starting all over again," she said.

She further expressed her profound gratitude to the Lord for bringing her thus far.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the lady's story. They took to the comment section to commend her for taking that bold step; others also congratulated her on the opening of her shop.

@eliagbek wrote:

"Congratulations my beautiful queen."

@Sedina wrote:

"Congratulations sis."

@Selorm Afari wrote:

"Congratulations."

@maaeuu wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Miss _Jay wrote:

"Congratulations Sena."

@Godfys finest stitches wrote:

"You made the best decision sis. may God expand your territories."

@April Queen Fearlez wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Ama Chewing Gum wrote:

"Congrats sis."

Tik-Tock undercover wrote:

"U ve really motivated me."

@August_Dresscode wrote:

"We will make i also resign for the banking center and pursuing my passion in the fashion industry."

Source: YEN.com.gh