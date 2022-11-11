A TikTok user, @onlycollins_, has shared how his cousin built a huge mansion in Africa where he will stay after retirement

In the video he posted, the two-storey house had a big compound with cars parked in it and also had well-manicured lawns

Several netizens applauded the TikToker's cousin for the great initiative, and some wished they had the funds to do the same

A TikToker, @only collins_, has shared on social media how his cousin built a magnificent property down in Africa for when he retires. The video he shared showed the two-storey building with a vast compound with cars parked and a beautiful lawn.

Many wished they could do the same since it was easier to build a house in Africa from abroad than when living on the continent. Most Africans travel abroad to seek greener pastures to have a better future for themselves in their old age.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens took to the comments to share a few words. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

ch4l2l said:

Africa is cheap because most people in Africa have really low wages, so if you’re not from Africa, you can have a big house there

Natasha❤️ asked:

Me from South Africa reading the comments do you guys think we live in a jungle or something

LIfe Of Los commented:

Most Africans do not plan on staying in America! We just here for the bag, then we out

Bells added:

Hush now; they won’t be so happy. You should have shown them slums. That’s the narrative they love. You can’t show them good stuff. They hate it

Source: YEN.com.gh