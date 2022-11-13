Outspoken Ghanaian celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger has recently opened up about her upcoming surgery to help fix her hair loss

A video captured her in her doctor's office in Turkey as she explained the details of her procedure along with other changes she would like to make to her body

She encouraged all who feel insecure about losing hairlines or going bold to go in for such options if they can afford

Well-known Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has recently become the topic of discussion among many on social media after she revealed that she is in turkey to get a hair transplant.

Afia at her doctor's appointment, a photo of the doctor who would be performing the hair transplant, pretty Afia in white posing Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @queenafiaschwarzenegger had her announcing that she is about to undergo a hair transplant procedure in Turkey to help with her hairline loss. Afia also mentioned that after her first procedure, she plans to get her teeth also fixed at the same hospital.

A part of her caption read;

Hi fam, Am in turkey for a couple of surgeries.. gonna be here for some weeks since. I am doing a lot on my health….my knee as well as a hair transplant n removal of moles or whatever it’s called. Can’t disclose everything here because some of you are witches n wizards.

Her post has got many reacting to it since it surfaced. At the time of this publication, close to 4,000 likes with almost 100 comments have been racked up.

The full video has been linked below;

