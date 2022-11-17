A YouTuber, Bukunmi Crown, has shared her story with netizens about how she abandoned a house she owned in Ghana for Nigeria

She explained that she had valid reasons for doing that, but she is rethinking the decision because regret was beginning to set in

Bukunmi said that one of the main reasons she left Ghana was because of unemployment, even though she had peace of mind living in her own house

She explained that life was tough for her after school since she had no plans.

A woman laments how she abandoned her house in Ghana for Nigeria. Photo credit: Bukunmi Crown and Michael Tagoe

Source: UGC

She explained that life was tough for her after school since she had no plans. Bunkunmi Crown added that she would return to Ghana to explore and make a better living.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens shared a word or two with her in the comments section. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Nii Ashettey said:

You really missed Ghana, I can tell. I don't blame you because Nigeria is now a lawless country. There is no life in Nigeria today, so be safe and protect yourself. Freedom and Justice is our motto. Yes, we are Ghana, the land of Peace, Friendliness and Tranquility.

Jake Baba added:

Chikena, you are part Ghanaian and educated at a Ghana university, so you will get a job if you look for one in Ghana.

Joseph Gyasi remarked:

Oh, you don’t know why you went back? Then I think that the reason is you follow your boyfriend because you’re too tough on Ghanaian men, even if you’re half Ghanaian. It’s time to open up to Ghana men, I hope you don’t downgrade Ghana men, it’s time to open up Ghanaian men are the best be safe

