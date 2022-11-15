A Ghanaian YouTuber has lamented how half of her iron rods were stolen from her building site

She explained that she got a call one morning that half a ton of her iron rods had been stolen overnight

Several netizens sympathised with her and seized the moment to share similar experiences they had been through

Ghanaian YouTuber, Diary of a Yummy Mommy, has shared a video on social media telling her sad story of how her iron rods were stolen overnight. The YouTuber explained that she received a call one morning and heard that half a ton of her iron rods had been stolen.

GH woman laments how her iron rods were stolen from her building site. Photo credit: Diary of a Yummy Mommy and Modern Ghana

Source: UGC

She reported that she had spent GH₵16,000 on purchasing the iron rods, half of which had been stolen. Thus, she had to buy them again. In the video, the YouTuber said she had acquired three big chains for the workers to lock up the iron rods, but for some reason, they did not.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens comforted her and shared their experiences in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

GHANA FINEST said:

I had the same issue at my site. The most stolen materials are wood and iron rods. it's bound to happen. You cannot prevent it until you reach a certain stage of the building. You won't believe the number of materials stolen from the site. People think its normal to steal from someone's property, but they turn to forget the law of karma.

Browncoat Blue added:

Wow. Sorry that happened. I appreciate you sharing, though. We can learn from this. I have only just shared your channel yesterday, but I have learned several important things from you already. Thank you, and may this not happen again!

Sunshine Asamoah commented:

Ooh sorry..stealing from the building site is a big problem. We all have a story to tell about this issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh