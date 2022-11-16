Famous Ghanaian media personality, Jessica Opare-Saforo, has shared her story of how she bought her first house before she turned 30

She explained that she started working at the age of 19, so by the time she turned 28, she had enough money saved to afford a decent home

However, when it was time to buy a house, the only one she could afford was a semI-completed one, without a ceiling, tiles or painting

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Media personality Jessica Opare-Saforo has inspired netizens to own houses by sharing her story of how she bought her first house before turning 30. She explained that she had made enough money since she began working at age 19 to own a decent place she can call home.

Jessica Opare-Saforo opens up on how she bought her first house before turning 30. Photo credit: Jessica Os

Source: UGC

She talked about how she did not have enough money to buy a fully furnished property. Thus, her first home was semi-completed with no painting, ceiling or tiles. It was just a building with a roof. She added that she had eight months before her rent expired so she had to speed up renovations and complete the house in time before moving in.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her story inspired several netizens who took to the comments to congratulate her and share a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples some below.

Vida Kwao said:

I love it, your house is really beautiful Jessica. Well done I really admire you. I'm in my thirties and I really need to have at least a 2-bedroom self contain. I am not a salaried worker. I am just a street hustler, how do I go about it, Jessica? Please help me out

Nicholas Otieno commented:

A very informative clip. I am 31 and I haven’t acquired any assets yet because I was committed to making my mum's life better. Now that she is accommodated with the best shelters and necessities, I am working on myself coz it’s my turn now, though still a bachelor. I believe I am capable of making a difference coz it’s never late.

Ghanaian YouTuber Shares Story Of How She Bought A House At 18 Years, Takes Netizens On a Tour Of Her Home

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian YouTuber bought a house at 18 years. Maame Sika, a Ghanaian YouTuber, astonished internet users by announcing that she acquired a property when she was just 18 years old. Many online users praised her for her significant accomplishment and wished her luck in her future endeavours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh