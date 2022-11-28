A Ghanaian man, Samuel Mensah Ansah, has shared his story of how he left his studies in America to build a house in Ghana made from recycled waste

In an interview on YouTube, Samuel explained that anytime he travelled, he picked up canned tins and brought them with him to Accra

Samuel added that he had been collecting recycled materials for about twenty-eight years, which was enough to build a mansion

Samuel Mensah Ansah is a Ghanaian man who has devised an innovative way to build a house out of recycled waste. In an interview with Vanessa Kanbi on YouTube, he revealed that he quit school of drug-related studies in Boston, USA, to sell Ovaltine across Africa. Thus, when returning, he brings the empty cans back to Accra.

Man builds a house out of recycled waste. Photo credit: Vanessa Kanbi

Samuel added that he had been collecting waste materials for about twenty-eight years, enough to construct a mansion. He said that other building materials were used in the construction of the house apart from the canned tins, such as five hundred dismantled wooden cables.

Watch the video below.

Samuel revealed to his host that it took him six months to build the house, which impressed several netizens. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Abdul ZAR said:

He’s quite a character. You could tell his mind was teeming with ideas to the point where he could barely complete his sentences. Reminds me of the mad hatter in Alice in wonderland. It would be an honour to meet him someday.

Brod Wellington added:

Thanks, Vanessa. What an incredible person, a very eccentric but lovable character with fantastic ideas and vision. These are the characters we need.

Black Salt remarked:

Very inspiring, interesting, creative and intriguing free spirit he is. I am in awe of his wild imagination and creativity. I truly wanted to hear more of his stories. He has such an awesome mind. Thanks for sharing his world with us.

