A YouTuber took to social media to lament how he got scammed by an air conditioner technician when building a house in Ghana

He explained that the technician had bloated the prices of some equipment to be purchased, hoping to pocket the balance

Several netizens were amazed by the revelation that the man had made and took to the comments to pass on their sentiments

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A YouTuber, kojoblk, has cautioned people in the diaspora to be weary of scammers when building a house in Ghana. He took to social media to share how he got scammed by an air conditioner technician for his hard-earned money.

Man gets scammed by A/C technician. Photo credit: kojoblk

Source: UGC

He explained that the technician gave him an estimate to buy equipment for the air conditioner units in his home, but he went along with the technician to purchase the items. The man revealed that they spent over GH₵6,000 to buy the items but used only about GH₵2,500 worth.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He then showed the remaining items in the video and added that the technician thought the man would give him the money to buy just what he needed for the work and keep the balance. However, he went with him to the market and closely supervised the technician when he was working.

Several netizens were stunned by the man's experience and shared some thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

AMY DOUM said:

You really can’t trust anybody back home. It’s crazy how this behaviour is all over Africa. I’m from Ivory Coast, and it’s worst over there. I’m even scared of my own family

Kings homes advised:

Pay for Labour, buy your own material, but buy them in small stages. If they say 1000 blocks, start with 500 first!

Miriam Jones remarked:

You are one of the lucky ones. At least you have that you can resell it to someone that needs it

Woman Shares Sad Story Of How Her Iron Rods Were Stolen From Her Building Site In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a woman recounted how thieves stole her iron rods from her building site. A Ghanaian YouTuber bemoaned the theft of half of her iron rods from her construction site. She described receiving a call one morning informing her that the overnight theft of half a ton of her iron rods had occurred. Many online users expressed their sympathy for her and took the opportunity to discuss similar situations they had gone through.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh