A Ghanaian man, Yaw Boateng, shared his inspiring story with famous YouTuber Wode Maya about how he left New Zealand to build houses in Ghana

He surprised many when he said he builds houses with waste wood instead of conventional bricks and blocks

Several netizens were impressed by the innovation and took to the comments to share a few thoughts

A Ghanaian man, Yaw Boateng but popularly known as Zohzoh, shared with Wode Maya why he left New Zealand to build wooden homes in Ghana. He explained that he spent about fifteen years abroad but returned to Ghana to help the country with the knowledge he had acquired over the years.

Man relocates to Ghana from New Zealand to build houses with waste wood. Photo credit: Wode Maya

He explained that the creative idea to build houses and furniture with waste wood started when he decided to use waste wood to make a structure for his sister, who had started a cooking business. Since then, he has begun developing creative ways to build with wood.

Several netizens were impressed with what Zohzoh had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few reactions below.

Akan Crypto said:

I fell in love with this guy from the first statement... Africa must forget about democracy... I said this about 10 years ago ... democracy is a liability to us. God bless you, Maya

Travel with Charles commented:

He is a master wood craftsman, and I love his work. When I move to Africa, I would love to work with him. Thanks for sharing all the hidden gems of Ghana and Africa.

Miss Candy remarked:

Now that building houses is becoming more expensive, I think I have found someone who can design a beautiful low-cost wooden house for me in a quiet and natural environment. And I found one in my own Country ❤️. In the west, most houses are 80 per cent wood and yet very expensive. God bless Ghana

