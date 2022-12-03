Residents of Bimbila may have thought that they were in for a life-transforming opportunity when a fuel tanker had an accident in the town

They rushed to siphon fuel from the petrol tanker that had tipped over on its side, which resulted in fuel spillage

The fuel tanker hit another vehicle and a police barrier before rolling over many times and discharging its load

Around Bimbila in the Nanumba North municipality of the Northern region, a petrol tanker was engaged in an accident that caused its contents to spill out.

At daybreak on Friday, December 2, 2022, a fuel tanker crashed into another car and police barricade at Lepusi before it repeatedly somersaulted, spilling its contents. Residents raced with containers to get their portion of the loot after recognizing this as a windfall.

Adam Abdullah, a local, claimed that although the police attempted to evict the citizens, it proved impossible until the fire department showed up and began saturating the area with water. The police attempted to remove them, but he claimed they persisted in getting the spilt oil despite the danger.

Residents from the area came to the scene carrying containers to collect some of the petrol gushing from the tanker. Hudu Baba, the Fire Service's Northern Regional Public Relations Officer, claims that the gasoline tanker's brakes failed, causing it to crash into another vehicle carrying various beverages, smashing through a police barricade, and somersaulting many times.

He claimed that while the team was on standby, it was also cooling the tanker to prevent it from overheating.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a fuel tanker accident in Kaase offered locals a difficult but risk-free option to make quick money. The locals flocked to the tanker to siphon the spilt fuel into buckets and jugs for sale, disregarding the possibility of an explosion. A furious explosion was produced by a similar mishap earlier this year, although no casualties were reported.

According to reports, when it overturned, the long fuel tanker was on its way to a nearby Bulk Oil Storage Transport Company depot with at least 54,000 litres of diesel.

