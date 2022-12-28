A TikToker impressed netizens when she showed off the holiday beach resort in Ghana where she is spending her December holidays

The video she posted showed how she was having a wonderful time with friends at a beach house that had a swimming pool

Several netizens were amazed by the luxurious vacation spot and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @carmenxcaramelx shared how she decided to de-stress in Ghana during the December holidays by staying at a luxurious beach house. The video she posted showed how she opened a grand door to reveal a place in Ghana that looked like paradise.

A TikToker flaunts a luxurious beach house in Ghana. Photo credit: "carmenxcaramelx

Source: UGC

The video showed a plush-looking resort that had a swimming pool, sitting areas and tall coconut trees beside the Atlantic Ocean. She revealed in the comments section that the villa is a 3-bedroom apartment that costs about $600 per night. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the beach house

Several netizens were impressed by what they saw and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

ablaiziblim said:

Charley, Ghana shadda get some fine corners oo. The place fine waa

Jack Joe Lee commented:

The last minute of this video is my favourite . Abeg carry her come give me wai

peterock623 remarked:

I will always say this, black people vacationing in Europe when the continent of Africa still exists is wierd.

user5278826686022 asked:

What's the name of the place? How many bedrooms, and what is the charge per night?

lng_Gyasi opined:

Link us with the foreign girls...is all part of the foreign exchange

