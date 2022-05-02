A fuel tanker that overturned in Kaase on Sunday provided a risky but easy way for residents of the town to make some fast cash

The residents ignored the risk of an explosion and trooped to the tanker to siphon the spilled diesel into gallons and buckets for sale

A similar accident earlier this year caused a wild explosion although no casualty was recorded in that incident

On Sunday, a fuel tanker involved in an accident at Kaase, a small town in the Ashanti Region, attracted hundreds of residents to siphon spilling diesel to sell.

Reports indicate that before police and firefighters were on the scene, residents fetched the spilling fuel into gallons for sale.

An eyewitness to the event tweeted: “Diesel tanker down at Ahodwo-Kaase a suburb in Kumasi and see how the local people are rushing to get their piece. What if it explodes?? @GhPoliceService attention.”

Reports indicate that the long fuel tanker was carrying at least 54,000 litres of diesel to a nearby Bulk Oil Storage Transport Company depot when it toppled.

An official of the Ghana Fire Service told Joy News that the huge fuel tanker was compelled to take the Ahodwo-Kaase, a very rough road, because the main road had been blocked.

A resident said he risks his life to fetch the fuel for sale because “things are hard.”

He uses a small foam to soak the spilt diesel before squeezing it into a bucket.

”I was called that our cocoa is ready for harvesting so I had to rush here. The police were preventing us but we found our way. Tomorrow, the kids will go to school so I need the money. If things were good, we wouldn’t have risked our lives here.”

“This year, we haven’t seen such accidents so we were wondering why. It mostly fall up there not here, especially in the Christmas season. I have sold three Kufuor gallons full of diesel, 120 cedis each”, he toldJoy News.

In January this year, an explosion occurred in the town after a fuel tanker toppled and spilled its content.

Videos of the incident, at the time, show the fuel tanker up in flames with thick smoke over the place.

No casualty was reported but the fire destroyed properties.

