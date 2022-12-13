An African-American YouTuber shared her experience of building a house in Ghana and the lessons that she drew from the process

The YouTuber confessed that she was a novice in the real estate industry and thought all she needed was to have the money to build a house

Several netizens were inspired by her story and took to the comments to encourage her and also share their experiences

African-American YouTuber with channel DIY HOUSE & FARM shared her experience about building her house in Ghana, which touched the hearts of netizens. She confessed that many people from the diaspora have no clue about Ghana's real estate sector but come to the country with a lot of money, hoping to build their dream house seamlessly.

African-American woman shares her experience about building her dream house in Ghana. Photo credit: DIY HOUSE & FARM

Source: UGC

The YouTuber explained that she had to pull down her building project several times because the workers had no clue what they were doing. She added that she learnt a lot from that experience about what not to do when building a house.

Watch the full video below.

Netizens react to the YouTuber's story of her real estate journey

Lawrence Tinnie said:

Attention to detail craftsmen and being open to corrections help you to be a better person in your work. Good job for putting it out there my sister.

Nefertem Ur added:

Greetings DIY House and Farm, great content as well as points you make. I surely hope Ghana comes out well on its IMF restructuring, and the gold decision was excellent but beware. Continue to enjoy and build in Ghana.

Joyce Stewart remarked:

I am so happy I found your channel. My husband and I are very detailed and do not want to waste time or money. We have decided to move to Senegal to be there for the construction.

vjsim1 opined:

You have a good eye so you know when it looks okay and fits in. I'm the same way. It has to be right!

Source: YEN.com.gh