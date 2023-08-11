In Ghana, people spend a great amount of money on funerals and burials of their loved ones as a way of honouring them

Rev Anthony Boakye had one of the biggest funerals seen in Ghana, and his final resting place is also a sight to behold

It is not known where the final resting place is located but, the building that holds the grave is huge

The death, funeral, and burial arrangement of the late founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev Anthony Boakye was the talk of the town for several reasons.

Even the resting place built for the popular Ghanaian pastor has become a subject for discussion due to its plushness and extravagance.

Rev. Anthony Boakye died in February 2023 after battling with stroke Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom Source: Instagram

In a video shared by zionfelix.com, the state-of-the-art building that holds the grave has a white painting, with artificial grass laid all over the compound. It is not clear where it is located, but there are homes close by the property.

Matters arising after Rev Boakye’s death

Before the renowned Ghanaian preacher died, it was alleged that the founder and his wife, Rev Mrs Margaret Boakye had fallen out.

After he died, the widow was banned from attending the one-week celebration and subsequently prevented from attending the funeral.

She, however, was not ready to step down without a fight. Mrs Boakye secured two injunctions to stop the funeral.

The pastor’s funeral was so huge that it was done in three different places in Accra: the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra Sports Stadium, and Independence Square.

Many people were seen paying their last respect, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff Frema Opare, several pastors, and church members.

Tributes for Rev Anthony Boakye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the revered man of God gave up the ghost in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

A statement from the church indicated that he had been battling a stroke since October 23, 2021.

It said the televangelist underwent a series of medical treatments to facilitate his recovery, which improved his condition.

