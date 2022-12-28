A Ghanaian woman has wowed many with her story of how she started her popcorn business in Accra

The founder of Preman foods in an interview with Dentaa Amoateng said she conceived the business of her company in a dream

She added that she has no regrets about living her job as a nurse in Australia to come and start off as an entrepreneur in Ghana

The Ghanaian woman has inspired many with her story of how she left Australia as a nurse to start a popcorn business in Ghana.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel, ODANA NETWORK, the founder of Preman Foods, Madam Roda in an interview with Dentaa Amaoteng said the idea to set up the business actually came to her in a dream

“So I had a dream where I was walking at Lapaz then suddenly a tall man wearing white called me and instructed me to start a popcorn business in Ghana because that is what I am destined to do”

Ghanaian nurse relocates from Australia to start popcorn business in Accra

She said she had the dream in May 2021 but was a bit hesitant to proceed with it until November 2021 when she decided it was time.

Madam Roda who has been in business for over a year says she has no regret and adds that she is doing something that gives her fulfilment.

“I have fulfilment in what I do and for me, I wish I had the dream earlier, like three or so years ago”

Currently, she supplies her products to malls, supermarkets and schools.

She also attends events upon request.

Ghanaians commend Madam Roda

Netizens who saw the video commended her for pursuing her dream.

Ajomo Mandela

Just great. Two beautiful African ladies representing their respective professions to the fullest. This should inspire many young people in Ghana and the rest of Africa.Wishing the young lady further success in the future.

Y O-A

She’s incredible! Absolutely incredible. I feel so inspired. Dentaa, thank you for bringing these amazing stories of entrepreneurs to us.

Danz

I pray that one day her company will be a big food producer in Ghana ️.

