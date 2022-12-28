A young Ghanaian lady who worked in the United States has shared her story of how she relocated to Ghana to start a cold store business

Cassandra has also urged other diasporans who have similar ambitions to hers to also make that move.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young lady for her vision and will to succeed as an entrepreneur in Ghana

An enterprising young Ghanaian lady is using her story to inspire diasporans who have the ambition to relocate to Ghana to start a business but do not how to go about it.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel, ODANA NETWORK, Cassandra, a 27-year-old lady opened up on how she left her job as a business administrator in the United States in a move to set up a business in Ghana.

Cassandra opens up on why she left the USA for Ghana to start a cold store business Photo credit@ODANA NETWORK/YouTube

The owner of Faustina’s Coldstore and Grocery in an interview with Dentaa Amoateng said she got the idea to start a business when she visited Ghana during the ‘Year of Return’

“It all started during the year of return, we came to have fun but I also realized that there are opportunities in Ghana and I can start a business here as well”.

According to her, life as an entrepreneur in Ghana is treating her well.

She also urged other diasporans, especially young adults who have similar ambitions just like her to make the move.

“It is not difficult to start a business in Ghana. That is one thing that many people fail to realize,” she said.

Good move Cassandra

Netizens who reacted to the video commended her for taking the bold step.

Hosea Long

At 72 years old, I'm so proud of this young lady, and I wish her well as she develops with Africa. God bless her.

Malik King

She turns problems into opportunities, with no negativity at all. Way to go sister.

Avin

I'm proud of her... she's going to have great success in all that she sets her hands to do in Jesus name: Amen.

@OTUNBA CONVERSATION

Lovely lady. Entrepreneurship is in her blood. She will make it big in Ghana with perseverance

