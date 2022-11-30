A famous construction expert on YouTube, Africa Building Hub, shared on social media how people can build a decent home for GH₵50,000

The expert admitted that building a house with GH₵50,000 was hard to do but not impossible to achieve

Several netizens were intrigued by his assertions and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Popular YouTuber and construction expert Africa Building Hub caused an online stir when he claimed that people could build a house in Ghana with just GH₵50,000. He added that it would be an arduous task to pull off but not impossible to achieve.

Construction expert shares how people can build a house for GH₵50,000. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub

His assertions came about because of a video that emerged online, which showed houses sold in Tamale for GH₵50,000. The YouTuber explained how the homes could cost that low by reviewing their features and showed how people could follow those same steps to build their houses.

The construction expert explains why a house can cost GH₵50,000

The construction expert said that the builder of the Tamale affordable houses used cheap bricks instead of blocks. In addition, the bricks are exposed, which saves money on plastering and painting. He further said that the kitchen, bathroom and toilet have basic features. The kitchen has no sink, cabinet or shelves, and the bathroom and toilet have little tiles.

He concluded that the most expensive part of the building process was the labour cost, which must be negotiated well.

YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions

Several netizens were amazed by the breakdown done by the YouTuber and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

@yvonnegoh2715 said:

We need affordable housing. This is proof that it can be done.

@AbdulJawula commented:

I think building something like this would cost approximately double. It is a very basic house, and they used interlocking bricks, which are the cheapest option.

@naadzamaoddoye3034 opined:

You are very right, owning your own house is better than renting, have you thought of what will happen once you retire from your job and are old? Where will you get money to pay your rent?

