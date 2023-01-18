A TikTok user shared a video on social media showing how he and his friends came together to host a house party

The group engaged in several fun activities such as cooking together, playing video games and indulging themselves in dance competitions

Many netizens who saw the video were happy for them and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @noel.s.k shared a video showing how he had a good time with some of his friends. He explained how the group hosted a house party and engaged in all sorts of fun activities.

A group of friends have fun at a house party. Photo credit: @noel.s.k

The video showed how the group of friends cooked and ate together, played video games, and engaged in other exciting activities such as shooting darts, playing djenga, and participating in dancing competitions among others.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house party

Several netizens were happy that the group of friends had a wonderful time together and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

OmoTravis said:

I would like to tag along when next you are going

Theophilus Addai Appiah commented:

Wooow!!! next time invite me bro

Mike Mickle added:

Too much enjoyment in one place. It's good to see the bond and unity that exists between all of you.

Prince Batile remarked:

This is actually a great idea. I will discuss it with my circle and hopefully we can pull something like this off before the end of the year

Amg saka asked:

When is the next one?

