Twitter handle @OTerrifying shared a video showing how a man found thousands of scorpions in an abandoned house

In the fifteen-second video, the man showed various rooms in the house that were all full of the dangerous arachnids

Several netizens were horrified by what they saw in the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Twitter handle @OTerrifying gave netizens the shock of their lives when they showed a video of how a man chanced upon thousands of scorpions in an abandoned house. In the video, the scorpions seem to have been living there for a long time and have reproduced significantly.

Scorpions fill up an abandoned house.

Source: Twitter

The man in the video showed various rooms in the abandoned house and how they all had been infested with uncountable deadly scorpions. Several netizens wondered about the safety of the man and asked if he was well protected against scorpion stings.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the abandoned house filled with scorpions

Several netizens confessed that they had never seen anything like that and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

@RealTorres15 shared:

For anyone curious about what species these are, it seems to be the deathstalker scorpion (Leiurus quinquestriatus) which has the most dangerous venom of any scorpion and has the most expensive liquid. So, this is most likely a farm.

@PhucboiM said:

It happens for 2 reasons. The process is called Scarkagen. Scorpions are attracted to lead-based foam & the plaster film inside walls. The 2nd reason & most obvious one? That the first reason was purely made up to prove that people will believe everything that sounds scientific.

@jazz6stringfan commented:

Can the full video be found somewhere? I’d like to know where this is, how long the house has been abandoned, and what’s sustaining them.

@DuncanHarkis asked:

What do they eat?

A TikToker Shares Story Behind Magnificent Abandoned Mansion With Exotic Cars: "Its Previous Owners Have Died"

A TikToker user, @bigbankz, stunned internet users by posting a video of a luxurious abandoned property on social media. He took netizens around the house's numerous rooms, including the garage, which was filled with abandoned foreign vehicles. Many online users responded to the horrifying explanation for why the property was abandoned and left comments to express their opinions.

