A TikToker user, @bigbankz, amazed netizens by sharing a video of a plush abandoned mansion on social media

He showed the various areas of the house, which included a garage full of exotic cars that had been left behind

Several netizens reacted to the chilling story behind why the house was abandoned and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @bigbankz stunned many netizens when he showed an abandoned mansion with everything inside left intact. It even had a garage full of many luxury cars. The TikToker recounted the chilling story behind why the house was abandoned in the fifty-five-second video he posted.

An abandoned house had its previous owners dying mysteriously. Photo credit: @bigbankz

TikToker tells the sad story behind the abandoned mansion

@bigbankz explained that a surgeon built the $10.5 million house in 2006 but died in a plane crash with his son in 2007. The surgeon's wife was forced to sell the mansion to an African businessman who lived there until 2015, when he also mysteriously died after travelling back to Africa.

The house has since been abandoned along with its several cars.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the story of the abandoned mansion

Several netizens were intrigued by the story and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few reactions below.

April said:

People making comments about how clean this place is making me question how well they clean their own homes

Etienne commented:

Abandoned since 2015, but the house is so clean, the tiles, furniture, no dust!!!

Sheena_Marie remarked:

So who owns this? someone has to own this now

user3152107758853 enquired:

What eventually happens to these places? Do they go up for auction?

