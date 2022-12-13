TikTok user @jkarchitecturedesignsbui wowed netizens when he shared a video showing how a dilapidated-looking school would be transformed into a colourful campus

The video showed how the degraded school building and its campus before showing how the school would look once it undergoes the renovation

Several netizens were impressed by the architectural designs of the renovation project and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @jkarchitecturedesignsbui showed the amazing architectural design that a school in Ghana would have, which impressed several netizens. The video showed building designers at the school premises who were making plans to transform the dilapidated campus into a befitting site.

An unknown school in Ghana is set to undergo a massive renovation. Photo credit: @jkarchitecturedesignsbui

Source: UGC

Several netizens were impressed by how the final outcome of the school would look after the renovation, which showed a brightly coloured architectural design. It had a lot of greenery that was complemented by a basketball court.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the amazing transformation of the school in Ghana

Several netizens were impressed and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Danquah Bright said:

Can’t wait to be in Ghana again to see how things are going

michaelaidoo737 commented:

So nice

Aollokime remarked:

These are the kind of architectural projects people should be embarking on to bring about development in the country. Not only for private individuals but for the government as well

Linlin added:

I'm always happy to see such things taking place in Ghana. I'm sure the children would be very happy to see the new look of their school

