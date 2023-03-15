A man posted a video on social media asking why Ghanaian landlords charged their Nigerian tenants twice the rent price of their Ghanaian counterparts

He asked whether it was because Nigerians were perceived to be richer or other reasons accounted for it

Several Ghanaians who saw the video commented on the post to explain why they thought Ghanaian landlords did that

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man with the TikTok handle @kofi_khaveli posted a video on social media ranting about why Ghanaian landlords demanded rent prices from Nigerians that were twice the amount expected from Ghanaian renters.

Man wants to know why Ghanaian landlords demand hefty rent prices from Nigerians. Photo credit: @kofi_khaveli and Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

The man in the video asked whether it was because Nigerians did not generally take good care of apartments or because they were perceived to be richer than Ghanaians and could afford the high rent price.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens react to the TikToker's video on rent

Several netizens commented on the post to share their opinions and experiences with Nigerian renters. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

derickocran commented:

They normally come as a single person, but you will see the extended family later. They don't clean the house. They are a fraud group in the room and make noise.

sirmahmud1 said:

Nigerians are too friendly. They want to be friends with any person they see. They end up bringing ten people to the house per week. Maintenance becomes an issue

Akosua Kwapong remarked:

It’s because they don’t take good care of the place and they don’t behave well. It's not about them being wealthy

Krissesa opined:

Because only one person shows face to rent, yet they end up being fifteen in the room putting pressure on the facility. Most of them spoil the place oo

user4019239266020 added:

Let a Ghanaian do the renting for you... allow him or her to stay in it for 3 days...then move in

Nigerian lady complains after her Ghanaian landlord posted a warning sign on her apartment

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Nigerian woman could not believe her eyes when she saw the warning sign her landlord placed on her apartment. The notice warned that she and anybody else who smoked or donned a miniskirt on the property would face the consequences. Several netizens were astounded by the woman's video and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh