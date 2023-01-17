Twitter user @NanaYhaw_ caused an online stir when he revealed that an African-American man called Nana Dakrabo I is building a film studio in Ghana

@NanaYhaw_ revealed that the project is estimated to cost $350 million and will comprise a film studio and production house

Several netizens were impressed by the abroad-based man's project and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A Twitter user with the handle @NanaYhaw_ amazed many when he shared a post about how an African-American man called Nana Dakrabo I is building a state-of-the-art studio and production house in Ghana. He added that the project is estimated to cost about $350 million and will be located in Asebu, in the Central Region of Ghana.

An African-American man is building a state-of-the-art film studio in Ghana. Photo credit: @NanaYhaw

@NanaYhaw_ explained that the film studio and production house will be the first of its kind, not only in Ghana but also in Africa. He shared the architectural designs of the mega project on social media which impressed many.

Netizens react to the photos of the film studio

Several netizens were amazed by the architectural designs of the film studio and production house. They took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Katakyie Afrifa said:

He is about to build it. That's nice. What a vision he has. I know some people will try and draw him to their circle p333 cos of shegey reasons but 3nfa

Kumihene Yeboah added:

@General_K23 we for take proposal go bid for this project. Whose the architect?

Snowball™️

While the state builds a cathedral ‍♂️. Waste!

Nancy Brew remarked:

Volta region would have been nice, considering its serene ambiance

General Marcus commented:

$350m for this huge edifice and Akufo Addo is building just a single cathedral for $400m? Pure madness and wickedness

