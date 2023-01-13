A TikToker with the handle @jimmysarchive wowed many on social media when he shared a video of his dad's $7 million mansion project

He explained that the house project will sit on 6,000 acres of land and will have solar lamps, a swimming pool and other impressive features

Several netizens were amazed by the details of the construction project shared by the TikToker and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @jimmysarchive has proven that his dad is a true visionary. He shared a video that showed the mansion project his dad is working on at a cost of $7 million. The TikToker confessed that the project would actually cost more but they were capping it at $7 million for now.

A TikToker flaunts his dad's $7 million mansion project. Photo credit: @jimmysarchive

The TikToker gave several details about the construction project. He explained that the project will sit on 6,000 acres of land, and will have solar lamps that cost $560 each and a swimming pool that cost $164,000, a fish pond, a bar and a play area.

He said that his dad was buying more land because they had several things to do. The TikToker added that the several small buildings that are currently on the land will all be demolished to make way for the mansion project. The buildings on the land currently serve as temporary accommodations for construction workers.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the $7 million mansion project

Several netizens could not believe that all that the TikToker shared was true and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

ticbat9 said:

I hope this works out for you guys and you don’t end up with an abandoned housing project and debt

Lhoba_ commented:

He is in Liberia so he definitely meant Liberian dollars

FOreiGNer ️ added:

Una dey lie for this app oo. You get luck say voice note no dey this app

Dr Tee asked:

The fence alone is 300k dollars…Liberian Dollars ???

